02.10.2025 00:02:48

Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were down 1.3 percent on month and exports rose 3.3 percent for a trade surplus of A$7.310 billion.

South Korea will see September data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly decline and the 1.7 percent annual increase in August.

Japan will provide September figures for its monetary base; in August, the base was down 3.9 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release August numbers for retail sales; in July, sales were up 1.8 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01.10.25 3. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
01.10.25 September 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.25 3. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
28.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown im Fokus: ATX schlussendlich klar im Plus -- DAX schließt deutlich über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street letztlichetwas höher -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Minus - China-Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten zur Wochenmitte klar im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es leicht aufwärts. Der japanische Leitindex gab zur Wochenmitte nach, die China-Börsen blieben daneben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen