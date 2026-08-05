Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release June numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports were up 2.6 percent on month in May and exports fell 6.9 percent for a trade deficit of A$3.018 billion. Approvals are expected to rise 7.2 percent on month and 8.9 percent on year after slipping 1.1 percent on month and adding 5.3 percent on year in May.

South Korea will see current account numbers for June; in May, the current account surplus was $38.61 billion.

Taiwan will provide July figures for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was up 0.52 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year.

Thailand will release July numbers for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was up 2.42 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 1.23 percent.