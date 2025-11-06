Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

2,0200
 AUD
-0,0063
-0,31 %
06.11.2025 06:57:21

Australia Trade Surplus Increases

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus increased notably in September as exports growth exceeded the increase in imports, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. The trade surplus increased to A$3.94 billion, as expected, from A$1.11 billion in August. In the same period last year, the surplus totalled A$4.03 billion.

Exports grew 7.9 percent from the previous month to A$44.58 billion driven by non-monetary gold. At the same time, imports climbed 1.1 percent to A$40.64 billion driven by capital goods.

