20.03.2025 01:34:21

Australia Unemployment Rate Steady At 4.1%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the January reading.

But the Australian economy lost 52,800 jobs last month, the bureau said, well shy of expectations for an increase of 30,800 jobs following the addition of 44,000 in January.

Full-time employment was down 35,700 jobs following the addition of 54,100 a month earlier.

The participation rate was 66.8 percent, again missing forecasts for 67.3 percent - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.03.25 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.25 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Japanische Börse gibt letztlich leicht nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte nach. Die US-Börsen legten zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes lagen am Mittwoch überwiegend leicht im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen