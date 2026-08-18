Australia Wage Price Index Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for its wage price index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, wage prices were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter for inputs and 0.4 percent for outputs.

Japan will see June data for core machinery orders, with expectations for a gain of 7.6 percent on month and 10.8 percent on year. That follows contractions of 12.4 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year in May.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent) and the lending facility rate (6.50 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.