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18.03.2026 09:50:54

Austria Inflation Confirmed At 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased somewhat as initially estimated in February, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in January, which was the lowest inflation rate in thirteen months. That was in line with the flash data published on March 3.

The slight increase was mainly due to higher services costs, and household energy and fuel had a less dampening effect on inflation, the agency said.

Charges paid at restaurants and accommodation services alone grew 5.1 percent from last year, and housing and utility costs were 1.5 percent more expensive. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.4 percent, and transport charges were 0.8 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation also accelerated to 2.3 percent in February from 2.0 percent a month ago.

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