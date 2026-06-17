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17.06.2026 09:36:42

Austria Inflation Confirmed At 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased as estimated initially in May to the highest level in five months, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 3.4 percent increase in April. That was in line with the flash data published on June 2.

Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 8.8 percent from 7.7 percent due to a 26.5 percent surge in fuel costs. Overall energy costs grew 9.8 percent, and prices for housing and utility costs were 3.3 percent more expensive. Services inflation rose to 4.4 percent from 4.1 percentamid sharp increases in airfares.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased slightly to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose at a faster pace by 3.7 percent annually versus 3.4 percent in April, confirming the preliminary data.

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