Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1401
 EUR
-0,0016
-0,14 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
26.11.2025 10:43:34

Austria Manufacturing Activity Returns To Growth

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in more than three years in November, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The UniCredit Bank manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in November from 48.8 in October. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

New orders increased for the first time since April 2022 along with an accelerated growth in production. Meanwhile, purchasing activity, backlogs and employment continued to fall.

On price front, the survey showed that input prices continued to increase for the fifth month in a row in November. Meanwhile, factory gate charges dropped for a seventh consecutive month.

Austrian manufacturers were confident of production levels rising over the forthcoming year. However, expectations weakened slightly from October's 44-month high.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:06 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung. In Fernost dominieren die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen