Austria Production Index Falls 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index declined at a slower pace in April, Statistics Austria reported Monday.

The production index dropped 0.5 percent annually, slower than March's 3.7 percent decrease. This was the fourth successive monthly fall.

Industrial output was down 1.4 percent, following a 3.5 percent drop. At the same time, construction expanded 2.8 percent, in contrast to the 4.3 percent decrease.

Among the main industrial groupings, consumer goods production plunged 16.0 percent and intermediate goods output fell 3.8 percent.

On the other hand, energy goods output grew by 3.6 percent, and that of consumer non-durables advanced by 7.4 percent.

Month-on-month, production increased at a faster pace of 2.2 percent versus a 0.6 percent rise in March.

