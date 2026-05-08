Austria Production Index Grows In March

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index expanded for the first time in three months in March, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The production index, which combines both industry and construction, advanced 1.7 percent year-over-year in March, after remaining stagnant in the prior month.

Industrial production grew 2.8 percent from last year, while construction output logged a decline of 3.0 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of consumer durables increased the most by 15.8 percent, followed by capital goods with 9.4 percent growth in output. On the other hand, energy goods production was 7.2 percent lower compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, the production index rebounded 1.5 percent after falling 0.9 percent in February.