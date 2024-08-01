Bank Of England Cuts Key Rate By 25 Bps

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point on Thursday as policymakers said it is appropriate to reduce slightly the degree of policy restrictiveness.

The Monetary Policy Committee decided to cut the bank rate by a quarter-point to 5.00 percent from 5.25 percent, which was the highest since early 2008.

The MPC voted 5-4 to cut the bank rate. Four members preferred to maintain the rate at 5.25 percent.

"It is now appropriate to reduce slightly the degree of policy restrictiveness," the MPC said.

Policymakers expect inflation to rise to around 2.75 percent in the second half of the year as declines in energy prices last year fell out of the annual comparison.

The committee observed that GDP picked up quite sharply so far this year, but underlying momentum remains weaker.