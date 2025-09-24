25.09.2025 00:00:54

Bank Of Japan Minutes On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Thursday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 30-31, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its interest rate and lifted its inflation outlook citing the rise in food prices. The policy board unanimously decided to hold the uncollateralized overnight call rate to remain at around 0.5 percent. Previously, the bank had raised the benchmark rate to the current level from 0.25 percent in January.

Japan also will see August data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change on an annual basis at 2.9 percent.

Hong Kong will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in July, imports were up 16.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 14.3 percent for a trade deficit of HKD34.1 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich leicht im Plus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel freundlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden mutiger. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich abwärts. Die Indizes in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen