Belgium Consumer Confidence Remains Negative

(RTTNews) - Belgian consumer confidence weakened further and remained negative for the fifth straight month in May, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -7 in May from -6 in the previous month.

A more sombre outlook for the general economic situation in Belgium lies behind the drop in confidence, the survey said.

Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation stayed negative in May, and it worsened to -20 from -18.

The index measuring the financial situation of households showed some resilience in May and rose to 0 from -1. Meanwhile, the index for savings among households dropped marginally to 17 from 18.

Fears of a rise in unemployment over the coming twelve months decreased somewhat. The corresponding index posted 23 compared to 24 in April.