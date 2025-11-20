Belgium Consumer Confidence Strengthens In November

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer confidence improved in November to the highest level in just over four years, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 2.0 in November from 0 in the previous month.

Further, the latest score was the highest since October 2021, when it was 4.0.

All indicators signal an improvement in consumer confidence, the survey said.

The index measuring consumers' future saving capacity rose to 26, the highest level this year, from 23 in October.

The financial situation of households improved to 0 from -2. Likewise, the index reflecting the general economic situation in the country rose to -26 from -27.

Households expressed a continued weakening of fears about unemployment, as the respective index fell to -10 in November from -6 in October.