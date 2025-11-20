Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1337
 EUR
0,0019
0,17 %
EUR - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
20.11.2025 14:43:38

Belgium Consumer Confidence Strengthens In November

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer confidence improved in November to the highest level in just over four years, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 2.0 in November from 0 in the previous month.

Further, the latest score was the highest since October 2021, when it was 4.0.

All indicators signal an improvement in consumer confidence, the survey said.

The index measuring consumers' future saving capacity rose to 26, the highest level this year, from 23 in October.

The financial situation of households improved to 0 from -2. Likewise, the index reflecting the general economic situation in the country rose to -26 from -27.

Households expressed a continued weakening of fears about unemployment, as the respective index fell to -10 in November from -6 in October.

18:44 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
18:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

