Belgium Consumers Less Pessimistic in August

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in Belgium showed some resilience in August as all components showed improvements, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -3 in August from -5 in the previous month.

The rebound in confidence was mainly due to more favorable expectations for the general economic situation in Belgium, the survey said.

The index measuring the financial situation of households rose to -1 from -2. The index for savings among households improved to 18 from 16.

Consumer expectations for the general economic situation in Belgium remained less negative, and the respective index rose by 6 points to -10 from -16.

Fears of a rise in unemployment over the coming twelve months decreased slightly in August. The corresponding index posted 18 compared to 19 in July.