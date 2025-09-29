Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1467
 EUR
-0,0006
-0,05 %
29.09.2025 13:12:52

Belgium Inflation Rises To 2.12%

(RTTNews) - Belgium's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in three months in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.12 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 1.91 percent rise in August.

Inflation based on food products accelerated to 3.32 percent from 2.42 percent in the prior month. Similarly, health costs grew at a faster pace of 2.15 percent versus 2.03 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices deepened to 1.48 percent from 0.75 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation stood at 2.61 percent versus 2.30 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.30 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX am Montag wenig bewegt -- DAX unsicher -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinig
Zum Wochenauftakt bewegt sich der heimische Leitindex seitwärts, während sich der deutsche Markt unentschlossen präsentiert. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

