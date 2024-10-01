Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
01.10.2024 02:28:30
BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturing Index Unchanged In Q3
(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan was steady in the third quarter of 2024, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Tuesday with a diffusion index score of +13.
That beat forecasts for a reading of +12 and was unchanged from three months ago.
The outlook came in at +14, matching expectations and steady from the previous quarter.
The large non-manufacturers index came in at +34, beating forecasts for +32 and up from +33. The outlook was +28, down from +34 three months earlier.
The medium manufacturing index was at +8 with an outlook of +9, while the medium non-manufacturing index was at +23 with an outlook of +16.
The small manufacturing index was at 0, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +14.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNaher Osten belastet: US-Börsen nach zurückhaltendem Handel marginal fester -- ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Börse in Honkong deutlich höher - Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen herrscht zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich uneinheitlich.