BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturing Index Unchanged In Q3

(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan was steady in the third quarter of 2024, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Tuesday with a diffusion index score of +13.

That beat forecasts for a reading of +12 and was unchanged from three months ago.

The outlook came in at +14, matching expectations and steady from the previous quarter.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +34, beating forecasts for +32 and up from +33. The outlook was +28, down from +34 three months earlier.

The medium manufacturing index was at +8 with an outlook of +9, while the medium non-manufacturing index was at +23 with an outlook of +16.

The small manufacturing index was at 0, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +14.