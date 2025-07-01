Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

197,8043
 JPY
-0,2745
-0,14 %
JPY - GBP
01.07.2025 02:08:57

BoJ Tankan: Q1 Large Manufacturers Index +13; Outlook +12

(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan accelerated slightly in the second quarter of 2025, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Tuesday with a diffusion index score of +13.

That beat forecasts for +10 and was up from +12 in the previous three months.

The outlook came in at +12, beating forecasts for +9 and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +34, matching forecasts and down from +35. The outlook slipped to +27 from +28 in the three months prior.

The small manufacturing index fell to +1 from +2, while the small non-manufacturing index was steady at +9.

Large industry capex is seen higher by 11.5 percent, up from 3.1 percent in Q1. Small industry capex was down 5.6 percent after sinking 10.0 percent in the three months prior.

