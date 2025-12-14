BoJ Tankan Survey Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey for business sentiment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the previous three months, the large manufacturing index had a score of +14 with an outlook of +12, while large industry capital spending was up 12.5 percent. The large non-manufacturing index was at +34, with an outlook of +28.

China will release November numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment. Production is expected to climb 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.9 percent in October. Sales are seen unchanged at an annual 2.9 percent. FAI is expected to fall 2.3 percent after sinking 1.7 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate was 5.1 percent in October.

South Korea will see November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were up 1.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 8.4 percent for a trade surplus of $9.74 billion.

Hong Kong will release Q3 data for industrial production and producer prices; in the three months prior, production was up 0.8 percent on year and producer prices rose an annual 4.0 percent.