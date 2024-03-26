BoJ's Core Inflation Measure Eases To 2.3% In February

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan's underlying inflation measure slowed more than expected in February, data from the central bank showed Tuesday.

The core inflation rate, which is a trimmed mean in BoJ calculations, eased to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent in January and December. Economists had expected the rate to slow to 2.5 percent.

The latest rate is the lowest since September 2022, when it was 2.0 percent.

The BoJ's research and statistics department releases the data two business days after the release of the official CPI data.

According to the official data released on Friday, core inflation that excludes prices of fresh food accelerated sharply to 2.8 percent in February from 2.0 percent in January.

Headline inflation also came in at 2.8 percent, up from 2.2 percent in the previous month.

Consumer prices were unchanged from the previous month.