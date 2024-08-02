Brazil Industrial Output Grows Most In Nearly 4 Years

(RTTNews) - Brazil's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in nearly four years in June after falling in the previous two months, preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 4.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 1.5 percent decline in May. The expected recovery was 2.4 percent.

Further, this was the biggest increase since July 2020, when production had surged 9.1 percent.

Among major economic categories, consumer goods production grew the most by 6.8 percent over the month, followed by durable goods by 4.4 percent. Production of capital goods showed a slight growth of 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 3.2 percent in June, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in the prior month. That was above the expected gain of 1.2 percent.