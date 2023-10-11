Brazil Inflation Rises To 5.19%, Highest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in September to the highest level in seven months, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 5.19 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.61 percent rise in August. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 5.27 percent.

The latest inflation was the highest since February, when prices had risen 5.60 percent.

Transport charges grew at a faster pace of 7.7 percent annually in September, compared to a 4.1 percent rise a month ago.

Costs for health and personal care rose 8.76 percent, while those for food and drinks increased only 0.88 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.26 percent in September, following a 0.23 percent rebound in the previous month. The expected increase was 0.34 percent.