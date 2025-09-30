Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie
Brazil Jobless Rate Stable At Record Low
(RTTNews) - Brazil's unemployment rate held steady at a record low in the three months ending in August, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.
The jobless rate stood at 5.6 percent in the June-August period, the same as in the May-July. Further, this was the lowest in the historical series that began in 2012.
In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.
During the March-May quarter, the rate was 6.2 percent.
The number of unemployed people was 6.084 million, falling by 9.0 percent, or 605,000 people, compared to the previous quarter.
