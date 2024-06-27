Brazil Producer Prices Rise 0.45%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's producer prices increased for the fourth straight month in May, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 0.45 percent month-over-month in May, following a 0.67 percent increase in the previous month.

Among major economic categories, prices in the consumer goods segment increased by 1.50 percent, while those in the intermediate sector dropped by 0.20 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.17 percent in May, reversing a 3.15 percent decrease seen a month ago.