Brazil Retail Sales Fall 1.0% In June

(RTTNews) - Brazil's retail sales decreased for the first time in six months in June, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped 1.0 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in May.

A 2.7 percent sales fall in supermarkets and hypermarkets largely influenced the overall decline in June.

The volume of sales of fabrics, clothing, and footwear slid by 0.9 percent monthly in June, while those of office, IT, and communication equipment and materials rose by 1.2 percent.

Considering extended retail trade, which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces, construction materials, and wholesale of food products, beverages, and tobacco, sales volume advanced by 0.4 percent compared to the prior month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 4.0 percent in June from 7.8 percent in the previous month.