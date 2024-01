Brazil Retail Sales Rebound 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's retail sales increased slightly after falling in the previous month, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in October. That was in line with expectations.

The volume of sales of office equipment and supplies, IT, and communication surged 18.6 percent monthly in November, and those for furniture and appliances grew by 4.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.2 percent in November from 0.2 percent a month ago. The expected increase was 2.1 percent.