Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Barr Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 15:59:10

Brazil Services Growth Eases In January

(RTTNews) - Brazil's service sector expanded at a slower pace in January amid a less favorable demand environment, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Brazil Services Business Activity Index dropped to 51.3 in January from 53.7 in December. Nontheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion.

Among components, new orders and business activity grew at weaker rates, which prompted service providers to lower workforce numbers and downgrade output projections.

On the price front, input price inflation eased to the lowest level since May 2024 as some products were cheaper than in December, such as lubricants and fertilizers. As a result, selling price inflation was the weakest in seven months.

The composite output index dropped to 49.9 in January from 52.1 in December, indicating a broad stagnation in the Brazilian private sector activity.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten: ATX im Minus -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt notiert vor dem Wochenende tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex kann sich am Freitag nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen