Brazil Services Growth Rebounds In September

(RTTNews) - Brazil's service sector expanded at an accelerated pace amid a stronger upturn in new business intakes, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Brazil Services Business Activity Index rose to 55.8 in September from 54.2 in the previous month. A score above 50 indicates expansion.

The upturn in September was on the back of successful marketing efforts, positive demand trends, and a sustained increase in new business intakes, the survey said.

New business rose at the quickest pace in more than two years in September on the back of new client wins and demand buoyancy.

Sentiment regarding the year-ahead outlook for output improved to its highest level in over a year, linked to reduced unemployment and investment plans. Although firms continued to add workforce numbers in September, the pace of job creation was the slowest in seven months.

The rate of input price inflation eased from August but remained sharp overall due to greater food, fuel, and utility costs. As a result, selling price inflation was elevated in September.

The composite output index climbed to 55.2 in September from August's 8-month low of 52.9, indicating accelerated growth in the Brazilian private sector amid a quicker upturn in service activity and a renewed expansion in factory production.