Bulgarian Inflation Eases To 2.1%, Lowest In 40 Months

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased further in August to the lowest level in more than three years, largely due to fall in costs for clothing and footwear and communication, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumers' price index, or CPI, climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 2.4 percent rise in July.

The latest inflation was the lowest since April 2021, when prices had risen 2.0 percent.

Costs for clothing and footwear declined at a faster pace of 2.5 percent annually in August, and those for communication dropped by 4.0 percent. Transport costs were 0.2 percent cheaper.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.5 percent. Similarly, utility costs grew at a faster pace of 2.8 percent versus a 2.5 percent gain a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in August after a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.

EU-harmonised inflation moderated to 2.4 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.1 percent.