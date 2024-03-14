Bulgarian Inflation Slows To 3.3%, Lowest In 31 Months

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased further in February to the lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, largely due to a slowdown in food costs, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumers' price index, or CPI, climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in January.

The latest inflation was the lowest since July 2021, when prices had risen 3.0 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.2 percent from 5.0 percent. Similarly, health costs grew at a slower pace of 6.2 percent versus a 7.0 percent surge in January. Meanwhile, transport costs rebounded 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in February after a 0.5 percent gain in the prior month.

EU harmonised inflation moderated to a 30-month low of 3.5 percent in February from 3.9 percent a month ago. Month-on-month, the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.3 percent.