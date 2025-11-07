Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,3382
 CNY
-0,0116
-0,12 %
CNY - GBP
07.11.2025 05:43:31

China Exports Fall Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - China's exports declined unexpectedly in October and imports growth slowed sharply, official data revealed on Friday.

Exports dropped 1.1 percent on a yearly basis in October, in contrast to the 8.3 percent increase in September and also confounded expectations for an increase of 3.0 percent. Shipments to the US declined around 25 percent in October.

Meanwhile, imports grew 1.0 percent from the previous year. However, the pace of growth eased from 7.4 percent in September and also weaker than forecast of 3.2 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus totaled $90.07 billion, below the expected level of $96.9 billion.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX an Nulllinie -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

