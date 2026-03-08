08.03.2026 23:03:46

China Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release February figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, consumer prices were up 0.2 percent both on month and on year, while producer prices sank an annual 1.4 percent.

Japan will see January results for current account and for its leading and coincident indexes, plus February data for bank lending. In December, the current account surplus was 729 billion yen, while the leading index was up 1.1 percent on month and the coincident slipped 0.6 percent. Bank lending climbed 4.5 percent on year in January.

Taiwan will provide February data for imports, exports ad trade balance. In January, imports surged 63.6 percent on year and exports soared 69.9 percent for a trade surplus of $18.89 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:45 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
07:33 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: ATX und DAX mit klaren Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag die Flucht ergreifen. Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen