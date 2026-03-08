China Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release February figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, consumer prices were up 0.2 percent both on month and on year, while producer prices sank an annual 1.4 percent.

Japan will see January results for current account and for its leading and coincident indexes, plus February data for bank lending. In December, the current account surplus was 729 billion yen, while the leading index was up 1.1 percent on month and the coincident slipped 0.6 percent. Bank lending climbed 4.5 percent on year in January.

Taiwan will provide February data for imports, exports ad trade balance. In January, imports surged 63.6 percent on year and exports soared 69.9 percent for a trade surplus of $18.89 billion.