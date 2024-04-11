China Inflation Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - China will on Thursday release March figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall consumer prices are expected to add 0.4 percent on year, easing from 0.7 percent in February. Producer prices are expected to sink an annual 2.8 percent after falling 2.7 percent in the previous month.

Australia will see February data for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.9 percent on month following the 1.0 percent contraction in the previous month.

Japan will provide March figures for its M2 money stock, with forecasts calling for a gain of 2.4 percent following the 2.5 percent increase in February.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia remain closed on Thursday for Eid-ul-Fitr; Malaysia returns to action on Friday, while Indonesia is back on Tuesday.