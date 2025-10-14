China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday release September figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall consumer prices are expected to rise 0.2 percent on month but slip 0.2 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 0.4 percent annual decline in August. Producer prices are expected to sink 2.3 percent on year after falling 2.9 percent in the previous month.

South Korea will provide September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 8.2 percent on year after slumping 4.1 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 12.7 percent after rising 1.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $9.56 billion, roughly unchanged from a month earlier.

Australia will see September results for the leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute; in August, the index was down 0.1 percent on month.

Japan will release final August numbers for industrial production; no change is expected from the previous reading of -1.2 percent on month.