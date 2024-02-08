Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
08.02.2024 02:35:28
China Inflation Sinks 0.8% On Year In January
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were down 0.8 percent on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That was shy of expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in December.
On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3 percent - beneath forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent and up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.
The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 2.5 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 2.6 percent after slumping 2.7 percent a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: ATX verliert -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgibt. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.