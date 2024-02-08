China Inflation Sinks 0.8% On Year In January

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were down 0.8 percent on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in December.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3 percent - beneath forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent and up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 2.5 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 2.6 percent after slumping 2.7 percent a month earlier.