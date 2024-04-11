Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
11.04.2024 05:35:00
China Inflation Sinks 1.0% On Month In March
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China fell 1.0 percent on month in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That was shy of forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent following the 1.0 percent increase in February.
On a yearly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and slowing from 0.7 percent in the previous month.
The bureau also said that producer prices were down 2.8 percent on year, matching forecasts following the 2.7 percent contraction a month earlier.
