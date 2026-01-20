China Keeps Loan Prime Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - China maintained its loan prime rates unchanged for the eighth straight session on Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China kept its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.0 percent, as widely expected. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was maintained at 3.50 percent.

Previously, the bank had reduced its both LPRs by quarter points in October 2024 and 10 basis points each in May 2025.

The central bank sets the LPR monthly based on the submissions of 20 designated banks, though Beijing has influence over the fixing. The LPR replaced the traditional benchmark lending rate in August 2019.

At the Central Economic Work Conference, held in December, policymakers said they will maintain a more proactive fiscal policy in 2026.