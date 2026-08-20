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20.08.2026 07:52:50

China Keeps Loan Prime Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - China maintained its loan prime rates for the fifteenth consecutive month, as widely expected, on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China left its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.0 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.50 percent.

The bank had reduced its both LPRs by quarter points in October 2024 and 10 basis points each in May 2025.

The central bank sets the LPR monthly based on the submissions of 20 designated banks, though Beijing has influence over the fixing. The LPR replaced the traditional benchmark lending rate in August 2019.

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