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16.04.2026 12:26:25
Croatia Inflation Confirmed At 29-month High
(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in March to the highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index climbed 4.8 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in February, in line with the flash data published earlier.
Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since October 2023, when prices rose 5.8 percent.
Inflation based on transportation accelerated sharply to 7.0 percent in March from 0.8 percent a month ago. The annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 11.1 percent from 10.2 percent, and that in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.3 percent from 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices logged a renewed fall of 2.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.4 percent versus a 0.3 percent gain in February.
The EU measure of inflation was 4.6 percent in March, up from 3.9 percent in the previous month.
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