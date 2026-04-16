Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1482
 EUR
-0,0010
-0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
16.04.2026 12:26:25

Croatia Inflation Confirmed At 29-month High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in March to the highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.8 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in February, in line with the flash data published earlier.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since October 2023, when prices rose 5.8 percent.

Inflation based on transportation accelerated sharply to 7.0 percent in March from 0.8 percent a month ago. The annual price growth in housing and utilities quickened to 11.1 percent from 10.2 percent, and that in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.3 percent from 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices logged a renewed fall of 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.4 percent versus a 0.3 percent gain in February.

The EU measure of inflation was 4.6 percent in March, up from 3.9 percent in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen