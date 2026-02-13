Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1499
 EUR
0,0018
0,16 %
EUR - GBP
13.02.2026 16:40:30

Cyprus GDP Growth Accelerates In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' economic growth rate quickened in the final three months of 2025 to its highest level in three years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year, following a 3.6 percent increase in the third quarter.

Further, this was the strongest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2022, when GDP rose 5.3 percent.

The acceleration in the fourth quarter was mainly driven by better results from sectors such as wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, information and communication, hotels, and restaurants.

On an unadjusted basis, the economic growth also improved to 4.5 percent from 3.8 percent.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP advanced 1.4 percent, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
