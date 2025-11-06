Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1374
 EUR
0,0002
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
06.11.2025 20:23:41

Cyprus Prices Fall For Sixth Month

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Cyprus decreased for the sixth month in a row in October amid steep declines in prices of clothing and footwear, food and beverages and utility costs, preliminary data from the statistical office Cystat showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index fell 0.33 percent year-on-year in October following a 0.65 percent decline in the previous month. The index has been on a decreasing trend since May.

Among the main components, the worst decline of 6.74 percent was logged in the clothing and footwear group. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 2.14 percent. The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were 1.08 percent lower. Electricity prices decreased 7.54 percent from a year ago.

The biggest increase was logged in the restaurants and hotels category, where prices rose 4.44 percent. Costs of education, recreation and culture, health and communication also rose.

The CPI rose 0.46 percent on a month-on-month basis in October.

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street gab ab -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street waren Verluste zu sehen. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
