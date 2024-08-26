Czech Economic Sentiment Falls To 6-Month Low

(RTTNews) - The Czech economic confidence weakened further in August to the lowest level in six months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 93.7 in August from 95.1 in July. Further, this was the lowest reading since February, when it was 90.6.

Data showed that the business sentiment index fell to 93.0 from 94.5 a month ago.

Meanwhile, the industrial confidence index improved to 91.5 from 89.9, and the sentiment index in trade dropped to 94.7 from 97.3 in the previous month.

Data showed confidence among consumers weakened in August, and the sentiment index dropped to 97.3 from 98.4 in July. The number of respondents expecting deterioration in the overall economic situation in the next twelve months significantly increased. Households' opinion regarding their own financial situation over the next year declined slightly.