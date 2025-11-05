Czech Inflation Rises To 2.5% In October

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased unexpectedly in October, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 2.3 percent.

The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco accelerated to 3.9 percent from 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on services eased slightly to 4.6 percent from 4.7 percent, while the decline in energy prices remained stable at 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent.

The final data for the month of October is set to publish on November 11.