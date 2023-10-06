Czech Retail Sales Fall Further

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the sixteenth successive month in August, as sales of both food and non-food items dropped, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a calendar-adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco contracted 3.2 percent annually in August, and those of non-food products decreased by 4.1 percent.

At the same time, retail sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores grew 3.7 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased notably by 7.3 percent.

Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet advanced 3.7 percent.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales declined 0.8 percent in August.