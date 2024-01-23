Danish Consumers Less Negative In January

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumers expressed a less pessimistic approach in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -8.4 in January from -13.0 in the previous month.

Further, this was the highest reading since February 2022, when it was -3.2.

All five sub-components strengthened at the start of the year, the survey said.

Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months rose to 4.9 in January from 1.0 in December.

Similarly, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved to -3.6 in January from -6.6 a month ago.

Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.