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22.06.2026 09:11:57
Denmark Consumer Confidence Improves In June
(RTTNews) - Households in Denmark remained less pessimistic in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.
The consumer confidence index rose to -14.0 in June from -19.8 in the previous month, which was the lowest reading in six months.
The opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year improved, with the respective index rising to -5.3 from -9.5 in May. Similarly, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months rose to -18.7 from -26.7.
Consumers expect prices to rise almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.
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