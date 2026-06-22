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WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

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22.06.2026 09:11:57

Denmark Consumer Confidence Improves In June

(RTTNews) - Households in Denmark remained less pessimistic in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -14.0 in June from -19.8 in the previous month, which was the lowest reading in six months.

The opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year improved, with the respective index rising to -5.3 from -9.5 in May. Similarly, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months rose to -18.7 from -26.7.

Consumers expect prices to rise almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.

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