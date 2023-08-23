|
23.08.2023 09:58:19
Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens To -10.9
(RTTNews) - Danish consumers' pessimism increased for the first time in five months in August, primarily due to a decline in consumer expectations for the family's and general future economic situation, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.
The consumer confidence index dropped to -10.9 in August from -10.1 in July.
Consumers' views towards the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months remained positive in August, though they eased to 2.4 from 4.6.
Similarly, their own financial conditions over the next year also fell to 2.0 in August from 3.6 in the prior month.
Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: ATX und DAX fallen zurück -- Wall Street rutscht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fallen nach einem stärkeren Start mittlerweile zurück unter die Nulllinie. Auch die Wall Street kann ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notiert mittlerweile in der Verlustzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.