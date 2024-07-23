Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens To -5.4

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumers remained more negative in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -5.4 in July from -4.4 in the previous month.

During July, both consumers' expectations and assessments of Denmark's economic situation showed a falling trend, the survey said.

Consumers' views towards their own financial situation in the next twelve months eased to 4.1 in July from 5.2 in June.

Meanwhile, opinion regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened markedly to -7.3 in July from -1.8 a month ago.

Households expect prices to rise at a faster pace over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.