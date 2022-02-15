Denmark GDP Growth Stable In Q4

(RTTNews) - Denmark's economy grew at a steady pace in the final three months of 2021, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent from the third quarter, when it expanded at the same pace. The economy grew for a second quarter in a row.

The growth was mainly driven by positive developments in industry and government consumption that was driven by developments in the health care system, the statistical office said. Total employment rose 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter. The growth in the fourth quarter was 3.3 percent above that in the pre-Covid time. Statistics Denmark estimated 3.9 percent growth for the whole of 2021. Employment rose 2.6 percent.