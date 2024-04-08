Denmark Industrial Production Rises 1.6%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's industrial production increased for the first time in three months in February, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 3.1 percent fall in January.

The largest increase was seen in the furniture and other industry group, which grew 9.5 percent. This was closely followed by the plastics, glass, and concrete industries with 9.4 percent. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry logged a 7.3 percent decline.

During the three months ending February, total industrial production grew 2.2 percent compared to the previous three-month period.